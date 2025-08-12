'They said they would sleep in the car, after that they didn't answer any call'

The two bodies were recovered from a private car in the parking lot of Dr. Sirajul Islam Medical College and Hospital in Mouchak, Dhaka. They had traveled from Chatkhil in Noakhali to pick up a child who was undergoing treatment at the hospital.

When they left Noakhali by car, the owner of the vehicle was with them. However, he later returned to Noakhali by bus. These details were shared with Prothom Alo by the car's owner, Zubair Al Mahmud.

The two deceased were identified as Mohammad Mizan, son of the late Abdul Hakim of Ward 9, Ramnarayanpur Union, Chatkhil upazila, Noakhali, and Zakir Hossain, son of Abu Taher of Khamarbari in Lotkoria village, Khilpara union of the same upazila. Among them, Zakir Hossain was the driver of the private car.