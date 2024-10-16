Matia Chowdury is no more

She was born in Pirojpur on 30 June in 1942. She was elected an MP from Sherpur-2 constituency in the 12th parliamentary elections.

Matia Chowdhury started her political career with leftist politics. She actively took part in the student-people demonstrations against the military dictator Ayub Khan of Pakistan in the 1960’s. She went to jail four times for waging the movement. She was elected the president of Bangladesh Chhatra Union in 1965.