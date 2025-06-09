Former president Abdul Hamid returns home

Former president M Abdul Hamid has returned to the country. He served two terms as president during the tenure of the Awami League government.

He arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital from Thailand around 1:45 am on Monday. He left the airport around 3:00 am.

A source at immigration police confirmed the news to Prothom Alo. Abdul Hamid was accompanied by his younger son Riad Ahmed and brother-in-law Naushad Khan.