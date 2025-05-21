Starlink operations will not hamper data sovereignty: Taiyeb
Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb, special assistant to Chief Adviser for the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology said that the operation of Starlink internet in Bangladesh will not hamper the country's data sovereignty.
Speaking at a press conference at the Foreign Service Academy today, Taiyeb assured that Starlink will operate using local gateways to keep all data traffic within Bangladesh's jurisdiction.
"All regulatory protocols were carefully followed before granting approval to Starlink. The process was deliberate, not rushed. As part of the agreement, Starlink will pay the government $1 per device as revenue," he emphasized.
"Initially, Starlink proposed a monthly subscription of Tk 7,000, but the government negotiated more affordable pricing. Now, the company is offering two packages: Starlink Residential at Tk 6,000 per month and Residential Lite at Tk 4,200 per month. Both plans will require a one-time installation fee of Tk 47,000," he added.
Subscribers will benefit from unlimited data and internet speeds of up to 300 Mbps, with coverage extending across 20-30 meters and capable of penetrating 2-3 rooms in multi-story buildings.
Calling it a "historic milestone," Taiyeb highlighted Bangladesh's swift regulatory process, noting that the country issued its first Non-Geostationary Orbit (NGSO) license within 90 days, a record in telecommunications licensing.
He also clarified that Starlink's usage is fully compliant with legal frameworks. "It can be used in residential setups via WiFi and is also suitable for ISP operations due to its integrated router system," he noted.
He added that the government is working to create a financial package to make Starlink available to those who will provide citizen services. " We are planning to facilitate financing through microcredit authorities, financial organisations and banks," he added.
Reassuring existing internet service providers, he stressed that Starlink's entry would not disrupt ongoing broadband infrastructure projects, including those in partnership with Chinese companies.
The service is expected to boost internet access in remote regions and empower entrepreneurs with high-speed, reliable connectivity.
Starlink, the satellite-based internet service provider, has officially begun operations in Bangladesh today,