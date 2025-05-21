Starlink operations will not hamper data sovereignty: Taiyeb

Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb, special assistant to Chief Adviser for the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology said that the operation of Starlink internet in Bangladesh will not hamper the country's data sovereignty.

Speaking at a press conference at the Foreign Service Academy today, Taiyeb assured that Starlink will operate using local gateways to keep all data traffic within Bangladesh's jurisdiction.

"All regulatory protocols were carefully followed before granting approval to Starlink. The process was deliberate, not rushed. As part of the agreement, Starlink will pay the government $1 per device as revenue," he emphasized.