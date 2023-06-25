Four war criminals sentenced to death

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) on Sunday sentenced four war criminals, including Jashore’s Md Amzad Hossain Mollah, to death for crimes against humanity during the Liberation War in 1971, UNB reports.
The other three convicts are Wahab Mollah, Mahtab Biswas and Fasiar Rahman Mollah.
A three-member bench of the International Crimes Tribunal, headed by its chairman justice Md Shahinur Islam, passed the order. The other two members of the tribunal are justice Md Abu Ahmed Jamadar and justice KM Hafizul Alam.
This is the tribunal’s 52nd verdict. The verdict began at 10:35 am. Justice KM Hafizul Alam read out the first part of the 169-page verdict. Two-thirds were read out by justice Abu Ahmed Jamadar.
The main part of the verdict was read out by the chairman of the tribunal, justice Md. Shahinur Islam. At the time of the verdict, the only accused arrested in the case, Md Amjad Hossain Mollah, was present at the court.
Earlier on 21 June, the tribunal fixed the date to pronounce the verdict against four accused, including Md Amjad, in a case filed over crimes against humanity.
On 11 May, arguments were completed against four accused, including Md Amjad of Bagherpara in Jashore.
The accused are: Amjad Hossain Mollah, Wahab Mollah, Mahtab Biswas, Fasiar Rahman Mollah, and Nowsher Biswas.
Md Amjad was arrested in the case on 22 May, 2017. The other four were absconding. However, one of the absconders, Nowsher Biswas, died.
According to the case statement, Md Amjad and his associates abducted Md Moinuddin of Bagherpara area in the Bangla month of Bhadra in 1971, taking him to Premchhara Razakar Camp where he was killed after three days of torture.
They were also accused of torturing and killing Nowfel Uddin Biswas, Surat Ali Biswas and Moktar Biswas for assisting freedom fighters during the 1971 Liberation War.