Four war criminals sentenced to death

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) on Sunday sentenced four war criminals, including Jashore’s Md Amzad Hossain Mollah, to death for crimes against humanity during the Liberation War in 1971, UNB reports.

The other three convicts are Wahab Mollah, Mahtab Biswas and Fasiar Rahman Mollah.

A three-member bench of the International Crimes Tribunal, headed by its chairman justice Md Shahinur Islam, passed the order. The other two members of the tribunal are justice Md Abu Ahmed Jamadar and justice KM Hafizul Alam.