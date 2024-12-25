Christmas Day being celebrated
The Christmas Day commemorating the birthday of Jesus Christ is being celebrated today with festivity across the country as elsewhere in the world.
The Christians of different groups is celebrating the festival amid festivity and religious fervour by offering special prayers, illuminating churches, installing makeshift Christmas trees at homes and places of worship and missions.
Elderly people of the community, attired in the outfit of Santa Claus, usually make fun with children and distribute gifts among kids as part of a universal Christian practice.
The day is a public holiday.
In separate messages, President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus greeted members of the Christian community on the occasion.
They wished peace, welfare, and prosperity to all citizens, including Christians, of the country.
President Shahabuddin, in his message, said Bangladesh is a country of communal harmony as people of all religions have been practicing their religions and rituals independently in this country for long.
He urged all to work together to build a happy, prosperous, and non-communal Bangladesh.
About Jesus Christ's contribution to society, the President said Jesus taught people to be in a peaceful position with love, compassion, forgiveness, affection, empathy, and the establishment of justice.
"Instead of earthly life, Jesus Christ put emphasis on the importance of spiritual happiness through renunciation, restraint, and charity," Shahabuddin said.
The President thought that the teachings and ideals of Jesus Christ are very relevant in establishing peace and harmony in a trouble-torn world apart from establishing harmony and unity among nations.
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, in his message, hoped that Christmas will further strengthen the existing camaraderie and harmony between Christians and other communities in the country.
For thousands of years, he said, people of all religions, regardless of race, religion, or caste, have lived together in harmony in this country. People of all religions and communities have ultimate freedom to practice their own religion here.
Professor Muhammad Yunus said Jesus Christ was born in Bethlehem on this day, and one of his vows was to establish a society free from exploitation by establishing justice and peace in the world.
The great Jesus, he mentioned, sacrificed himself for the poor and starving people, while his ideal lifestyle and strict characteristics still remain immortal in human history.
Greeting the countrymen, especially the Christians, on this occasion, the Chief Adviser wished all citizens' peace, welfare, and prosperity.
On the holy day, churches in the capital will be illuminated while Christmas trees will be set up and candles lit at abodes and churches by the Christian community to celebrate the event amid religious fervor.
According to the tradition, Santa Clause distributes sweets and gifts among children in churches on the occasion.
This is a 'great day' for children in the Christian community, who sing carols on the occasion in praise of Jesus Christ and God, and exchange gifts.
The national dailies published special articles highlighting the importance of the Christmas.
Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar and private radio stations and TV channels aired special programmes marking the festival.