Christmas Day being celebrated

The Christmas Day commemorating the birthday of Jesus Christ is being celebrated today with festivity across the country as elsewhere in the world.

The Christians of different groups is celebrating the festival amid festivity and religious fervour by offering special prayers, illuminating churches, installing makeshift Christmas trees at homes and places of worship and missions.

Elderly people of the community, attired in the outfit of Santa Claus, usually make fun with children and distribute gifts among kids as part of a universal Christian practice.

The day is a public holiday.