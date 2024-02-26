Indian air force chief arrives in Dhaka on 3-day visit

Marshal VR Chaudhari is scheduled to pay courtesy calls on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, chiefs of all three services and meet other senior officers from the Bangladesh Armed Forces.

He will also be visiting major BAF air bases during his visit. The Indian Air Force chief would also be paying tribute to the members of the Bangladesh Armed Forces, who made the supreme sacrifices during the Liberation War of 1971, by laying wreath at the altar of Shikha Anirban in Dhaka Cantonment.

It is expected that the visit of the Indian Air Force chief will further strengthen the close and friendly ties existing between the Armed Forces of the two countries.