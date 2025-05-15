DU VC, proctor don't listen to JCD as they believe in certain ideology: Rizvi

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has alleged that the vice chancellor of Dhaka University refused to listen to students affiliated with Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal who approached him seeking justice for the murder of Shahriar Alam Samyo, an activist of JCD, who was fatally stabbed at Suhrawardy Udyan.

Rizvi further claimed that the VC does not like the politics of JCD. The proctor of DU also believes in the same ideology as the VC.

He harshly criticised VC Md Neaz Ahmad Khan for allegedly addressing the JCD leaders with disrespectful language, using the informal "tui" (you).

Speaking at a human chain organised on Thursday afternoon at the National Press Club in Dhaka, Rizvi said, “Vice-chancellor Sir, Chhatra Dal leaders came to you seeking justice because a student of the university, Samyo, was killed. You got angry, and you used disrespectful language towards the student leaders. Why? The reason was Samyo’s affiliation with Chhatra Dal. We already know your political ideology. You don't like those who uphold nationalist ideals on the campus.”