DU VC, proctor don't listen to JCD as they believe in certain ideology: Rizvi
BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has alleged that the vice chancellor of Dhaka University refused to listen to students affiliated with Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal who approached him seeking justice for the murder of Shahriar Alam Samyo, an activist of JCD, who was fatally stabbed at Suhrawardy Udyan.
Rizvi further claimed that the VC does not like the politics of JCD. The proctor of DU also believes in the same ideology as the VC.
He harshly criticised VC Md Neaz Ahmad Khan for allegedly addressing the JCD leaders with disrespectful language, using the informal "tui" (you).
Speaking at a human chain organised on Thursday afternoon at the National Press Club in Dhaka, Rizvi said, “Vice-chancellor Sir, Chhatra Dal leaders came to you seeking justice because a student of the university, Samyo, was killed. You got angry, and you used disrespectful language towards the student leaders. Why? The reason was Samyo’s affiliation with Chhatra Dal. We already know your political ideology. You don't like those who uphold nationalist ideals on the campus.”
The human chain was organised by a group called "Uttaranchal Chhatra Forum," chaired by the Convener Moksedul Mumin and moderated by Member Secretary Mostakim Billah.
The event was held seeking justice for Samyo, who served as the Literary and Publication Secretary of the Sir AF Rahman Hall unit of JCD.
Rizvi said the VC and the Proctor both are working to protect their own ideology.
“Whatever ideology the VC believes in is his personal matter, but as the head of an institution and a teacher, he must treat all student organisations and students with equal respect. He must engage with everyone to maintain peace on the campus. But if he begins promoting a particular ideology, the university will never remain peaceful,” Rizvi added.
Pointing finger at the interim government, Rizvi said, “We don’t know who you represent. We had supported you—and still do. But when NCP goes toward Jamuna or the chief adviser’s residence, you welcome them warmly. When students from Jagannath University demand housing, you greet them with baton charges, tear gas, and sound grenades.”
Warning the interim government, Rizvi said, “Many conspiracies are being hatched across the subcontinent. Will you govern the country ignoring all this? Fascism is being empowered with support from many. Look around—left and right—and govern properly, or no one will be spared. People will resist if you try to impose a specific political ideology.”
He alleged that there are political motives behind Samyo’s murder. “There are political reasons behind his killing. The police have arrested three vagabonds. If it weren’t political, who would want to kill someone like Samyo? Why would vagabonds target him?”
Rizvi pointed out that just days before his murder, Samyo made a Facebook post in support of the national anthem.
“Is that the reason he was killed?” Rizvi asked.
“We have seen in the past how, during times of fascism, people like Abrar Fahad were murdered for speaking out against aggression from neighboring countries or water-sharing issues.”
“Now, if you speak in favour of the national anthem, the national flag, or our 1971 liberation, you risk losing your life. That’s why I said—there must be a political reason behind Samyo’s murder.”
Issuing a stern warning to the government, Rizvi said, “We are getting hints about who were Samyo’s political enemies. They must be identified, arrested immediately, and brought to justice. Otherwise, the consequences will be dire.”