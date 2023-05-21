‘Enforcement of law, awareness needed to ensure motorbike riders wear standard helmets’

Fatalities in road accidents involving motorcycles are high as most of the helmets used by riders are substandard in the country. While 100 per cent riders in Dhaka city wear helmets, it’s time to focus on the standard of the helmets and increase awareness about the necessity of wearing helmets outside the capital. Many bikers cannot afford standard helmets due to exorbitant prices as the market is fully import oriented. The speakers recommended slashing import duties to make helmets more affordable.

.

The speakers said this at a discussion focusing on the importance of the use of national safety standard helmets for motorcycle riders took place at a city hotel on Sunday. BRAC and the World Bank jointly organised the advocacy event.

Speaking as chief guest, road transport and highways division’s secretary ABM Amin Ullah Nuri said a social movement involving government organisations, non-government organisations and development partners is needed to create awareness regarding the issue.

“The government cannot alone implement the standard helmet law,” he added mentioning that Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA), Bangladesh Standard and Testing Institution (BSTI) and law enforcers are working concertedly in this end.

Speaking as special guest, BRTA chairman Nur Mohammad Mazumder said the number of motorcycles in the country is increasing with the growth of our economy. Wearing no helmets at all or substandard helmets contributes to the severity of casualties.

“Now that BSTI has fixed the helmet standard for Bangladesh, we have to make sure that no one is allowed to ride motorcycles without wearing the standard safety helmets," he added.