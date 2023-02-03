Barred from Ekushey Book Fair 2023, Adarsha goes to High Court

Md Mahabubur Rahman, the publisher of Adarsha Prakashani, Thursday challenged the Bangla Academy’s decision to deny him a stall at the Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2023 in a writ filed at the High Court.

Four people, including the director general of the Bangla Academy, were made defendants in the writ, the petitioner’s lawyer Aneek R Haque said. “The hearing on the writ petition is likely to be held next week.”

The petitioner sought the court’s instruction to allot stalls to the publishing house as soon as possible.