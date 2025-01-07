100 mass uprising injured to be recruited in police: Home adviser
Home adviser Lt Gen (retd.) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has said they are going to initiate the process of recruiting 100 injured in the July-August mass uprising in the police force.
“We have decided to take 100 injured (in July-August uprising) in the police force. We will start the process soon. We are going to start with 100 injured for now and later we will increase the number. We will also do it in all the other departments under my ministry,” he said.
The home adviser was speaking to the journalists after visiting the special branch (SB) and criminal investigation department (CID) headquarters in Dhaka.
Replying to a query, he said, “We talked about many issues. As you know, many people were killed and injured during the anti-discrimination student movement. We discussed how to recruit the injured. We have sent a proposal in this regard.”
He also said that they have sent another proposal to appoint 1,000 students to help traffic management.
When asked how the students will maintain their study and assist traffic control at the same time, he replied, “They will work on the road for three or four hours so that they can continue their studies. For this, they will be given remuneration.”
During the visit at the CID, the home adviser asked the force to complete the allegations of money laundering investigations quickly. "I want a quick report about the people involved in the money laundering.”
Mentioning that money laundering is one of the major problems that occurred during the past government, the home adviser asked the CID not to linger investigation into the matter without valid reasons, rather submit a report quickly.
"If you take one and a half years or 2 years or 3 years to complete the investigation into the allegations of money laundering, it will no longer be effective," he said.
The first task of the CID will be to submit a report on money laundering that took place in Bangladesh Bank.
Inspector general of police (IGP) Baharul Alam and additional IGP and chief of CID Motiur Rahman Sheikh and SB chief Golam Rasul, among others, were present during the visits.