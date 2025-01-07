100 mass uprising injured to be recruited in police: Home adviser

Home adviser Lt Gen (retd.) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has said they are going to initiate the process of recruiting 100 injured in the July-August mass uprising in the police force.

“We have decided to take 100 injured (in July-August uprising) in the police force. We will start the process soon. We are going to start with 100 injured for now and later we will increase the number. We will also do it in all the other departments under my ministry,” he said.