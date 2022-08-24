Workers of 23 tea gardens in Habiganj yet to join work, meeting underway

The workers of 23 tea estates in Habiganj did not join work on Wednesday as there was no agreement regarding their daily wage hike. Workers' meeting with Habiganj district administration is going on at Chunarughat upazila headquarters from 10:00 am today.

The workers may join work from Thursday if the meeting turns out successful.

The tea plantation workers' strike have been going on for 12 consecutive days on demand of hiking the daily wage to Tk 300. As part of this demonstration, about 40,000 workers of 23 tea gardens in Habiganj are on strike.