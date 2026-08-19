Prime Minister to receive memorable welcome in India: Dinesh Trivedi

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi has said that when Bangladesh’s Prime Minister visits India, he will be accorded the highest honour and given a memorable reception befitting him, as he deserves.

India is eagerly awaiting the opportunity to extend a warm welcome to the prime minister, he said, adding that the benefits of the visit would ultimately reach the people of both countries.

Trivedi made the remarks at a reception held at The Westin Hotel in Gulshan, Dhaka, on Tuesday. The Indian High Commission organised the event in honour of a high-level business delegation from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), which is currently visiting Bangladesh.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam, CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee, and leading businesspersons from various sectors of Bangladesh and India attended the event.