Pakistan foreign minister to visit Dhaka, focus on close political ties

Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will arrive in Dhaka on 23 August on a two-day visit in a first bilateral visit of any Pakistani foreign minister in the past three decades.

Ishaq Dar will hold a bilateral meeting with Bangladesh’s Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain on the second day of his visit.

Officials at the foreign ministry told this correspondent that Ishaq Dar may have an opportunity to pay a courtesy call on the Chief Adviser to the Interim Government Professor Muhammad Yunus on the second day of his visit.

Diplomatic sources said Pakistan foreign secretary Amna Baloch visited Dhaka last April to revitalise the two-decade long cold relations between Dhaka and Islamabad.

As part of this, Ishaq Dar may discuss issues related to rejuvenating the relation and increasing ties in political domain.

Diplomatic sources also hinted that Ishaq Dar may hold discussion with political leaders in Bangladesh during his Dhaka visit.

When asked, Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain told Prothom Alo on 2 August that Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will arrive in Dhaka on 23 August on a bilateral visit, and the bilateral meeting may be held on 24 August.