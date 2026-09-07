Appeals must be filed within 30 days, whether by Sheikh Hasina or Abul Kalam Azad

International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) Chief Prosecutor Md Aminul Islam has described as “illegal” and “unlawful” the opportunity given by the interim government to Abul Kalam Azad, who was sentenced to death for crimes against humanity committed in 1971, to surrender on the condition that he would file an appeal.

The chief prosecutor made the remarks in response to questions from journalists at a briefing at his office at the tribunal today, Monday.

A journalist asked whether the interim government had left a loophole that allowed Abul Kalam Azad to appeal and created an opportunity to invoke the Code of Criminal Procedure. Azad’s sentence has been suspended. If the same opportunity were taken by ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who was sentenced to death for crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising, would the government be obliged to offer her the same opportunity?

In response, Aminul Islam said, “No, there is no obligation on the government here. There is no question of setting a precedent. The government can suspend, remit or even completely cancel any sentence at any time. It is an inherent power of the government. It may exercise that power in one person’s case and not in another’s. It is entirely at the government’s discretion.”