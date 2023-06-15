Furnace oil stock plummets now

Following the shortage of coal, both government-owned and private power plants are currently grappling with a shortage of furnace oil as the import of this fuel has been impeded due to dollar crunch. Nearly 27 per cent of the power plants run with this fuel.

According to sources from the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC), the sole state-owned agency responsible for fuel oil imports, BPC currently has a one-week supply of furnace oil. However, two new vessels carrying furnace oil are due to arrive soon, with the oil becoming available by the end of the month. Consequently, the shortage of furnace oil may lead to a decline in power generation, resulting in a potential increase in load shedding.

BPC has an average demand of 4,000 tonnes of furnace oil per day. Of this, Eastern Refinery Limited (ERL), the country’s only fuel oil refinery, provides with 1,100 tonnes of furnace oil while the remaining oil is imported.

According to BPC sources, BPC had a stock of 18,000 tonnes of furnace oil which would suffice for six days as per daily requirement. Typically, BPC maintains a one-month stock.