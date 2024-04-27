Sir Fazle Hasan Abed's 88th birth anniversary today

In 1972, following the country's independence, he returned to Sunamganj at the age of 36 to establish BRAC. His aim was to provide relief and resettlement for the returning refugees in the remote areas of the district, as the nation faced economic turmoil. With one million refugees returning from India, urgent measures were needed. BRAC's primary objective was to empower the poor by creating employment opportunities and enhancing their skills, thereby transforming their lives.

Over the years, BRAC has expanded its reach into a diverse range of sectors, including health, education, microfinance, skills development, agriculture and food security, cottage industries, human rights, road safety, shelter, and urban development, all under its integrated development approach.

BRAC is now recognised as the number one NGO in the world, operating in 11 countries across Asia and Africa. Recognising its impact, innovation, and scalability, the Geneva-based media organisation, 'NGO Advisor,' ranked BRAC as the top NGO among the world's top 500 NGOs for the fifth consecutive year in 2020.