Sir Fazle Hasan Abed's 88th birth anniversary today
Today, Saturday (27 April), marks the 88th birthday of Sir Fazle Hasan Abed, the founder of BRAC, the world's leading non-governmental development organisation. Fazle Hasan Abed was born on 27 April 1936, in the village of Baniachang, Habiganj. BRAC, the organisation he established, has now evolved into the world's largest non-governmental development organisation.
In 1962, he studied accountancy in London and became a cost management accountant. His life took a dramatic turn during the devastating cyclone of 1970 and the Liberation War of 1971 while working for a British multinational firm in Pakistan. Following the outbreak of liberation war, he resigned and returned to London, where he initiated the formation of two organisations, 'Action Bangladesh' and 'Help Bangladesh,' to aid the liberation effort.
BRAC is now recognised as the number one NGO in the world, operating in 11 countries across Asia and Africa. Recognising its impact, innovation, and scalability, the Geneva-based media organisation, 'NGO Advisor,' ranked BRAC as the top NGO among the world's top 500 NGOs for the fifth consecutive year in 2020
In 1972, following the country's independence, he returned to Sunamganj at the age of 36 to establish BRAC. His aim was to provide relief and resettlement for the returning refugees in the remote areas of the district, as the nation faced economic turmoil. With one million refugees returning from India, urgent measures were needed. BRAC's primary objective was to empower the poor by creating employment opportunities and enhancing their skills, thereby transforming their lives.
Over the years, BRAC has expanded its reach into a diverse range of sectors, including health, education, microfinance, skills development, agriculture and food security, cottage industries, human rights, road safety, shelter, and urban development, all under its integrated development approach.
Other recognitions and awards
For his extraordinary contributions to the social sector, Sir Fazle Hasan Abed has been honoured with numerous national and international awards. Among his notable awards are the Idan Prize for International Social Entrepreneurship (2019), the Knight of the Order of Orange-Nassau by the King of the Netherlands (2019), the Lego Prize (2018), the Laouadat C Award (2017), the Jose Edgardo Campos Collaborative Leadership Award (2016), the Thomas Francis Jr. Medal for Global Public Health (2016), the World Food Prize (2015), the Trust Women Hero Award (2014), the Order of Civil Merit (Orden del Mérito Civil, 2014), the Lev-Tov Award (2014), the Open Society Prize (2013), the WISE Prize for Education (2011), the Entrepreneur for the World Award (2009), the David Rockefeller Bridging Leadership Award (2008), the Clinton Global Citizenship Award (2007), the Henry R. Kravis Prize in
Leadership (2007), and the Palli Karma Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) Lifetime Achievement Award for contributions to poverty alleviation and social development (2007), the UNDPMahbub ul Haq Award for Exceptional Contribution to Human Development (2004), the Gates Award for Global Health (2004), the Gleitsman Foundation Prize (2003), the Showa Foundation Social Entrepreneurship Award (2003), the Wolfensohn Gold Medal (2001), and the InterAction Humanitarian Award (1998), among others.
'Ashoka' has also recognised Sir Fazle Hasan Abed as one of its 'Global Greats.' He is a founding member of the Global Academy for Social Entrepreneurship of this institution. For his exceptional contributions to poverty alleviation and social development in Bangladesh and internationally, he was awarded the Most Distinguished Order of Saint Michael and Saint George by the British Crown in 2009. He was appointed as one of the 'Eminent Persons' in the United Nations' list of 'Global Figures' for advising on assistance to least developed countries in 2010. In 2014 and 2017, he was included in the Forbes Magazine's list of the world's top 50 leaders.
Sir Fazle Hasan Abed has received numerous honorary degrees, including Doctor of Laws from Princeton University in 2014, Doctor of Letters from the University of Oxford in 2009, Doctor of Laws from Columbia University in 2008, and Doctorate of Humane Letters from Yale University in 2007.