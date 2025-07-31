Election will certainly be held in February: CA's press secretary
The next five or six days are very important for the interim government, press secretary to the chief adviser Shafiqul Alam said on Thursday.
He made the remarks while speaking at a views-exchange meeting with the Secretariat Reporters Forum (SRF) at the Bangladesh Secretariat in the afternoon.
The press secretary said the election will certainly be held in February and there is no possibility of deferring it.
“We are still on track. There won’t be even a day’s delay. We hope this election will be held in a very festive and smooth environment,” he said.
“Professor Yunus initially mentioned early April. Later, during discussions in London, we said that if several reforms are implemented and progress is made, then the election could be held in February. We are still aligned with that position. There will not be a single day's delay,” he added.
“We hope this election will be held in a highly festive atmosphere. While some level of violence occurs in every election, we will make our utmost effort to bring it down to zero,” said Shafiqul.
Chief Information Officer Mohammad Nizamul Kabir also addressed the event, presided over by BSRF President Masudul Hoque. BSRF General Secretary Ubaydullah Badol moderated the session.