Do we have the power to build, asks Mahfuj

Adviser Mahfuj Alam posted a Facebook status at midnight on Wednesday, raising questions about the nation’s ability to rebuild.

The post came just hours after the commencement of demolition works at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi on Wednesday night.

He wrote, “We are fighting against regional and global hegemony, not just statues or buildings.”

He urged to shift focus from destruction to the development of counter-narratives, strength, and influence.

“Instead of demolishing statues, we should build counter-thoughts, strength, and hegemony against the foes. Moving away from destructive projects, we must take on the projects of building, day by day.”