Do we have the power to build, asks Mahfuj
Adviser Mahfuj Alam posted a Facebook status at midnight on Wednesday, raising questions about the nation’s ability to rebuild.
The post came just hours after the commencement of demolition works at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi on Wednesday night.
He wrote, “We are fighting against regional and global hegemony, not just statues or buildings.”
He urged to shift focus from destruction to the development of counter-narratives, strength, and influence.
“Instead of demolishing statues, we should build counter-thoughts, strength, and hegemony against the foes. Moving away from destructive projects, we must take on the projects of building, day by day.”
Addressing political dynamics, Mahfuj noted, “The League or Hasina are not the core issues; they are merely extensions of regional hegemony. This hegemony is creating its dominance by crafting a realistic state concept, nurturing skilled human resources locally and within the diaspora, and strengthening state institutions. Our counter-hegemony is also based on these same foundations.”
He warned against the cycle of destruction, saying, “An opportunity has appeared to build after destruction. But an unending project of destruction does not indicate a better future. Projects for building will be initiated and implemented soon. Everyone gets engaged in the process.”
Mahfuj further said, “Abolishing a fascist system is not only about dismantling it but also about developing an alternative. In this new political settlement, we want to focus on building rather than destroying.”
