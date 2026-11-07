Excursion bus overturns on way to Cox’s Bazar, killing two, including teacher

Police said more than 100 students, teachers, staff members and guardians left the madrasah for Cox’s Bazar in two buses at around 10:00 pm on Friday.

At around 4:00 am, the bus travelling behind reached the Keranihat area, lost control and plunged into a ditch on the western side of the highway. Around 50 people were on board.

Local residents, fire service personnel and police later rescued the injured and took them to various hospitals in the upazila. Physicians in the emergency departments declared two people dead.