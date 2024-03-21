Sexual harassment allegation
JnU suspends teacher, relieves dept chairman
Jagannath University authorities took punitive action against two teachers of film and television department on allegation of sexual harassment of a female student.
Department’s teacher Abu Shahed Emon, who is accused of sexual harassment, was temporarily suspended. The female student accused the teacher of harassing her and then failing her in exams. Department’s chairman was also relieved from his post over the allegation.
The decision was taken at an emergency syndicate meeting of Jagannath University amid much criticism centering on the allegation of the student.
University’s acting registrar Ainul Islam confirmed the development to Prothom Alo.
He said the university’s syndicate decided to suspend Shahed Emon and remove the department’s chairman from his post.
The female student became vocal of the harassment in the wake of suicide of JnU student Fairuz Sadaf Abantika who died immediately after accusing her classmate and an assistant proctor of mentally abusing her.
The female student of the film and television department on Monday went to the Detective Branch (DB) of police and appealed for the safety of her life. She also wrote a letter to President Mohammed Shahabuddin, who is also the university's chancellor, demanding a special committee be formed to investigate the incident and hold the university accountable for it.
DB on Wednesday summoned the two teachers and the student to its headquarters in Dhaka’s Mintoo Road.