JnU suspends teacher, relieves dept chairman

Jagannath University authorities took punitive action against two teachers of film and television department on allegation of sexual harassment of a female student.

Department’s teacher Abu Shahed Emon, who is accused of sexual harassment, was temporarily suspended. The female student accused the teacher of harassing her and then failing her in exams. Department’s chairman was also relieved from his post over the allegation.

The decision was taken at an emergency syndicate meeting of Jagannath University amid much criticism centering on the allegation of the student.

University’s acting registrar Ainul Islam confirmed the development to Prothom Alo.