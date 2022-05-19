Bangladesh

Commodity price, currency devaluation

Cabinet urges all to maintain austerity

Special Correspondent
Dhaka

The finance and commerce ministries as well as the Bangladesh Bank have been tasked with finding out a way in tackling the economic crisis triggered by the war between Russia and Ukraine and the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision has been made in a cabinet meeting at the prime minister’s office with prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

The meeting addressed the problems regarding commodity price and the currency devaluation.

Advertisement
Advertisement

At the same time, the cabinet urged all to be austere and logical in the prevailing situation.

"A combined measure will be fixed by two or three days through discussion and notified to all", said the cabinet. Following the meeting, cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam briefed the media.

Advertisement

Khandker Anwarul urged the media to carry out the constructive discussion over the issue.

He said, "We were overcoming the coronavirus crisis. But the war in Europe (Ukraine) has triggered the worldwide supply crisis. The entire world is suffering from the war. We are not beyond the world but a part of it. For this reason, we all have to be logical in some respects. I urge the media to observe the matter positively."

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement