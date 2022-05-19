Cabinet urges all to maintain austerity

At the same time, the cabinet urged all to be austere and logical in the prevailing situation.
"A combined measure will be fixed by two or three days through discussion and notified to all", said the cabinet. Following the meeting, cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam briefed the media.
Khandker Anwarul urged the media to carry out the constructive discussion over the issue.
He said, "We were overcoming the coronavirus crisis. But the war in Europe (Ukraine) has triggered the worldwide supply crisis. The entire world is suffering from the war. We are not beyond the world but a part of it. For this reason, we all have to be logical in some respects. I urge the media to observe the matter positively."