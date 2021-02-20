Call for mother language in all spheres of education

Pledges and rhetoric are not enough to uphold language. Careful planning is required. Our mother language Bangla had not yet been adapted properly in all spheres of education. As a result, while the mother language may be practised in humanities subjects, there are serious shortcoming in this regard when it comes science, engineering, medical science, business and research. It is essential to introduce Bangla in a holistic manner in all spheres, replacing foreign languages.

These observations were made by Pabitra Sarkar, academic, litterateur and researcher, while speaking as chief guest at the inauguration of the International Mother Language Day Conference 2020. The conference was hosted online by Mukto Ashor and Chhayanaut (Kolkata) on the occasion of Shaheed Dibash (Language Martyrs' Day) and International Mother Language Day. The theme of the conference was 'let all languages of the world thrive in their own glory.' The four-day conference was joined by 37 eminent teachers, researchers, educationists, artistes and media personalities of nine countries.

The conference was inaugurated on Friday by language activist and Rabindranath researcher Ahmed Rafiq. He said, on 21 February 1952, the youth fearlessly went forward to sacrifice their lives for their language. They had no material greed. Their only objective was to establish the mother language Bangla in all spheres of life. It was because of the youth that this movement spread rapidly throughout the country.

India poet and journalist Syed Hasmat Jalal said, "In India many try to portray only Hindi as the state language. But that is wrong. All the languages in our constitution are state languages. In recent times there have been attempts to force Hindi upon other states." He said, "It is because of the language Bangla that Asia got its first Nobel Prize in literature. The role of Bengalis in India's independence movement is undeniable. Bangla is an elevated level in India's heritage, literature and culture. But there are political ploys to undermine Bangla and Bangla culture. That is why the International Mother Language Day conference is very important and significant."

Also speaking at the conference were Maj. Gen. (retd) Masudur Rahman Bir Pratik, presidium member of the national committee of Bangladesh History Olympiad Abeda Sultana, Nurun Akhter, Ahmed Helal, Mukto Ashor founder and president Abu Sayeed, and Kolkata Chhayanaut president Somhrita Mullick.

Supporting the conference are the national committee of Bangladesh History Olympiad and Swapno '71 Prokashon