Can you mix-and-match Covid-19 vaccines?

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) announced on Wednesday that Bangladesh’s stock of Covid-19 vaccines is running out, with only some 1.4 million jabs remaining in government hands. Given the current crisis in India, there is little to no hope of receiving the next consignment in accordance with the contract signed between Beximco Pharmaceuticals and the Serum Institute of India anytime soon.

Speaking at a virtual press briefing, DGHS spokesperson Robed Amin said, “We had around 10.2 million vaccine doses in our hands … around 8.8 have already been administered as the first and second doses. Now we have some 1.4 million doses in stock.”

He warned that there would be a vaccine crisis if a fresh consignment does not arrive in the country before the existing stock is exhausted.

Robed said around 5.8 million people have so far received the first dose of the vaccine while just over three million of them have got the second, booster dose to complete their course of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine.