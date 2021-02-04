Cancer treatment: Big concerns and big costs

An 8-year old girl of a day labourer has been suffering from blood cancer for three years. Her father had to sell whatever little land the family owned in order to meet her treatment costs at a private hospital in Rangpur.

It is near impossible for him to pay the installments of the loans he has taken from some local NGOs to pay from the treatment.

A physician is providing free treatment for the girl, but various tests and medicines cost around Tk 15,000 every month. Overburdened with these towering expenditures, the girl's treatment now seems very uncertain.

Like this Rangpur family, there are many insolvent families who stop cancer treatment midway due to the huge financial burden.

Professor Syed Md Akram Hossain, head oncologist of Square Hospital in Dhaka, tells Prothom Alo that cancer care is a long procedure that requires a huge amount of financial support.

This is a huge burden even for the middle income families while the poor, in most of the cases, are deprived of complete care, he said.

Researchers at the Institute of Health Economics under Dhaka University and National Cancer Research Institute say that the treatment of a single cancer patient needs approximately Tk 639,000 annually.