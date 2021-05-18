Case filed against Rozina Islam to gag newspapers: Editors' Council

Editors' Council on Tuesday expressed concern over jailing of Prothom Alo's senior reporter Rozina Islam in a case filed under the Official Secrets Act of 1923 and said it will remain a black chapter in the history of journalism in Bangladesh.



In a statement, signed by its president Mahfuz Anam and general secretary Naem Nizam, the editors' body demanded the 'unconditional' release of Rozina Islam as well as action against those involved in the whole incident.



The Editors' Council has been observing with deep concern that a case has been filed against Rozina Islam under the Official Secrets Act of 1923. The filing of a case against a journalist in this era under an act formulated during the British rule is a manifestation of negative attitude and the evil mentality of the authorities concerned to gag newspapers," the statement reads.



It also said this is an attempt to curtail press freedom as well as a threat to future independent journalism and the freedom of expression.

"In a democratic society, such a despicable attempt threatens the very existence of the press and pushes the profession towards a challenge."