Case filed against Zafrullah Chowdhury for 'hurting religious sentiment'

The founder of Gonoshasthaya Kendra, Zafarullah Chowdhury, has been made accused of hurting religious sentiment. A case has been filed against him in this regard in Chattogram.
Journalist Biplob Dey filed the case with the court of Chittagong metropolitan magistrate Abu Salem Mohammad Noman on Wednesday afternoon.
Plaintiff's lawyer Mithun Biswas told Prothom Alo that the court after holding a hearing had set aside the case for issuing order in the afternoon.
According to the case statement, on 9 August, Zafrullah Chowdhury spoke offensively at a rally in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka with the intention of hurting Hindu religion. The plaintiff came across the matter later through various television channels and newspapers. The Mahabharata is regarded as one of the foundations of Hinduism.
Biplob Dey said, making derogatory comments about the Mahabharata and Ramayana has caused bleeding in the hearts of countless followers of Hinduism.
He told Prothom Alo, the case was filed on the charge of hurting the feelings of the people of a religious group.