Case filed against Zafrullah Chowdhury for 'hurting religious sentiment'

The founder of Gonoshasthaya Kendra, Zafarullah Chowdhury, has been made accused of hurting religious sentiment. A case has been filed against him in this regard in Chattogram.

Journalist Biplob Dey filed the case with the court of Chittagong metropolitan magistrate Abu Salem Mohammad Noman on Wednesday afternoon.

Plaintiff's lawyer Mithun Biswas told Prothom Alo that the court after holding a hearing had set aside the case for issuing order in the afternoon.