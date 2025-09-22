Man electrocuted in rainwater in Dhaka’s Bangshal, declared dead at hospital
A man fell unconscious after coming into contact with stagnant rainwater on the road in Dhaka’s Nazirabazar area of Bangshal on Monday morning. Locals used a bamboo to rescue, but he was later declared dead at the hospital.
The incident occurred around 9:30 am. The deceased was identified as Amin Hossain (30), an employee at a bakery shop. Police suspect he died from electrocution.
Rain started in the capital on Sunday night and intensified early Monday morning, leaving many streets waterlogged and causing suffering for city residents. Amid this, one man lost his life in Nazirabazar.
Sub-Inspector (SI) Sajal Roy of Bangshal Police Station told Prothom Alo that Amin was passing through the Nazirabazar area on a bicycle when he collapsed in the stagnant rainwater. Locals used bamboo sticks to pull him out.
Around 9:45 am, he was taken to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), where doctors, after examination, declared him dead.
SI Sajal Roy further said that initial suspicion points to electrocution as the cause of death. The exact reason will be confirmed after the autopsy report. Amin’s body has been kept in the hospital morgue for post-mortem.
Amin’s brother-in-law, Suman Mia, said Amin had gone out in the morning with his bicycle to deliver bakery supplies when the accident occurred. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Suman added that Amin had married only a month ago. He is from Bhandaria upazila of Pirojpur district. His father’s name is Badsha Akon.