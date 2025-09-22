Man electrocuted in rainwater in Dhaka’s Bangshal, declared dead at hospital

A man fell unconscious after coming into contact with stagnant rainwater on the road in Dhaka’s Nazirabazar area of Bangshal on Monday morning. Locals used a bamboo to rescue, but he was later declared dead at the hospital.

The incident occurred around 9:30 am. The deceased was identified as Amin Hossain (30), an employee at a bakery shop. Police suspect he died from electrocution.

Rain started in the capital on Sunday night and intensified early Monday morning, leaving many streets waterlogged and causing suffering for city residents. Amid this, one man lost his life in Nazirabazar.