Project to buy EVMs is not getting approval right now: EC Secretary

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
An electronic voting machine (EVM)File photo

The project of Tk 87.11 billion to buy 200,000 Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections is not getting approval for the time being, said the secretary of election commission secretariat, Jahangir Alam.

The proposal that was submitted to the planning commission is not being processed right now, considering the financial capacity of the government in the prevailing global circumstances. The planning commission on Sunday officially informed the election commission of the matter.   

The EC secretary came up with this disclosure on Monday.           

The incumbent EC had decided to use EVMs in 150 constituencies in the 12th parliamentary elections. That’s why they need 200,000 EVMs. Now, they have only 150,000 EVMs in stock by which they can hold elections with EVMs in 60 to 70 constituencies.

However, the process of purchasing EVMs has been halted. So, it will not be possible to use EVM at maximum 150 seats in the next elections.     

Jahangir Alam said the commission will use as many EVMs they have in the next election.  

