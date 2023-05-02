Six gets death penalty for killing college teacher in Cumilla

A Cumilla court on Tuesday sentenced six people to death over the murder of a college teacher in Barpara area of the city in 2010, UNB reports.
Comilla Additional District and Sessions Judge Jahangir Hossain passed the order after hearing.
The death row convicts are Nayan, Kamal, Mithun, Jamal, Ilias and Zakir Hossain.
Among them, Ilias and Zakir Hossain were present at the court and the rest were tried in absentia.
Of the total nine accused, two were acquitted and one died during the trial.
On 10 August, 2010, a college teacher of Cumilla Barpara area Jahidul Azam Sujon was stabbed to death with sharp weapons by some miscreants.
Sujan’s father filed a case with Kotwali Model Police Station in Comilla against 11 people the following day.