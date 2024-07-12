Demonstrators lift blockade at Shahbagh after 1 hr

The students and job aspirants, who have been waging a movement seeking reforms in quota for direct recruitment in government jobs, lifted the blockade they enforced at the Shahbagh intersection in the city Friday evening to press home their demand.

The agitators lifted the blockade after one hour of demonstrations at the vital intersection of the city from around 5:30 pm as part of their “Bangla Blockade” programme.

The movement of vehicles became normal afterwards.