Government sends 33 senior police officers into forced retirement
The government has sent 33 senior officers of the Bangladesh Civil Service (Police) cadre to forced retirement. The decision was announced in a notification issued by the Public Security Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday.
The retired officers include 14 Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs), 18 Additional DIGs and one Superintendent of Police (SP).
Following the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August 2024 in the face of a student-led mass uprising, these officers were attached to various police units.
Among them, two are currently under arrest, while many others are absconding. During the Awami League administration, many of these officers held key positions in different police units.
The retired DIGs are Mollah Nazrul Islam (currently under arrest), Md Saiful Islam (currently under arrest), Miraj Uddin Ahmed, Shah Mizan Shafiar Rahman, SM Mostak Ahmed Khan, Jihadul Kabir, Moinul Haque, Md Ilias Sharif, Shyamal Kumar Nath, Md Zakir Hossain Khan, Md Shah Abid Hossain, Md Jamil Hasan, Md Mahbubur Rahman and Md Moniruzzaman.
The retired Additional DIGs are Md Barkatullah Khan, ATM Mojahidul Islam, Md Anwar Hossain Khan, Md Moniruzzaman, Md Mehedul Karim, Md Alamgir Kabir, Md Rashidul Hasan, Sanjoy Kumar Kundu, Md Nizamul Haque Mollah, SM Emran Hossain, Muhammad Saidur Rahman Khan, Shamsunnahar, Mollah Jahangir Hossain, Saifullah Al Mamun, Khan Muhammad Rezwan, Md Sajid Hossain, Sheikh Rafiqul Islam and Mashrukur Rahman Khaled.
And, the Superintendent of Police sent into compulsory retirement is Abdullah Aref.
The notification states that the retired officers will receive all retirement benefits in accordance with the rules. The order takes immediate effect.
The interim government, which assumed office after the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August 2024, has also compulsorily retired a significant number of senior police officers during its tenure.