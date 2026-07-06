Government sends 33 senior police officers into forced retirement

The government has sent 33 senior officers of the Bangladesh Civil Service (Police) cadre to forced retirement. The decision was announced in a notification issued by the Public Security Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday.

The retired officers include 14 Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs), 18 Additional DIGs and one Superintendent of Police (SP).

Following the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August 2024 in the face of a student-led mass uprising, these officers were attached to various police units.

Among them, two are currently under arrest, while many others are absconding. During the Awami League administration, many of these officers held key positions in different police units.