‘36 July Celebration’ begins at Manik Mia Avenue
The daylong event titled ‘36 July Celebration’ has begun at Manik Mia Avenue in Dhaka to mark the first anniversary of the July-August mass uprising to oust the Awami League government led by Sheikh Hasina.
The programme started around 12:15 pm today, Tuesday, with people arriving from different parts of the city to join.
Organised by the Ministry of Cultural Affairs, the event will include a reading of the historic July Declaration.
Interim government Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus is scheduled to read the declaration at 5:00 pm at the South Plaza of the National Parliament.
Bangladesh Television (BTV) will broadcast the programme live.
Before the event officially began, many participants were seen chanting various slogans.
Through their chants, they demanded the swift trial of crimes against humanity committed during the July uprising and called for the abolition of the current constitution.
Nowshin Nawar, a student of private Daffodil International University, said, “One year ago, we won through the blood of our brothers and sisters. The tyrant Sheikh Hasina was forced to flee. Today, we can speak our minds freely — something we could never have done if Hasina were still in power. That’s why this day is so important. That’s why I’m here today.”
A man named Muhammad Yusuf came to watch the event from the Sadarghat area of the capital.
He said that on 5 August last year, fascist Hasina fled. Today marks one year since her escape. That makes him feel good. However, he expressed sorrow that the murders of martyred Abu Sayed, Mir Mugdho, and others who gave their lives have not yet been brought to justice.
He wants those who committed the crimes, the murderers, to be tried without delay.
At around 11:30 am, during a press briefing at the venue, RAB Director General AKM Shahidur Rahman said that RAB has supported the successful and smooth completion of every event held to commemorate the anniversary of the July uprising. Today's event will also conclude peacefully.
He further said he does not believe there is any security threat. Nevertheless, RAB is fully prepared. RAB has the capacity to deal with any situation.
The RAB director general added that RAB has deployed a comprehensive security arrangement for this event as well as throughout Dhaka city.
Various cultural groups were seen performing songs at the event. At 2:25 pm, the moment of the fascist’s escape will be commemorated. Afterwards, different bands will perform.
A special drone show will take place from 7:30 pm to 8:00 pm. The event will conclude with a musical performance by Artcell.
The event is being organised by the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, with support from the Bangladesh National Parliament Secretariat.