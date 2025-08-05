‘36 July Celebration’ begins at Manik Mia Avenue

The daylong event titled ‘36 July Celebration’ has begun at Manik Mia Avenue in Dhaka to mark the first anniversary of the July-August mass uprising to oust the Awami League government led by Sheikh Hasina.

The programme started around 12:15 pm today, Tuesday, with people arriving from different parts of the city to join.

Organised by the Ministry of Cultural Affairs, the event will include a reading of the historic July Declaration.