Gas shortage unlikely to ease right away

The supply from liquefied natural gas (LNG) has fallen further, meaning the ongoing gas shortage is unlikely to end right away. The crisis may continue for several more days.

Authorities familiar with the matter said the floating LNG regasification terminal that converts imported LNG into pipeline gas remained out of operation on Saturday.

Gas shortages have affected several areas of the capital, including Kalabagan, Mohammadpur, Kafrul, Kazipara, West Tejturi Bazar and Badda. In some places, gas pressure is extremely low, while in others household cookers do not ignite at all.