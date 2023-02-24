Canadian Minister to visit Bangladesh, meeting with Momen 27 Feb

In Bangladesh and the Philippines, he will also visit Canada-funded projects and meet with development and humanitarian partners and beneficiaries.

He will discuss potential areas of cooperation aligned with Canada’s recently announced Indo-Pacific Strategy and, in Bangladesh, Canada’s strategy to respond to the Rohingya and Myanmar crises.

Minister Sajjan will have meeting with Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen at State guesthouse Padma on 27 February, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Seheli Sabrin told newspersons on Thursday.

Bangladesh hopes that the visit will help enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries.