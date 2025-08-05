5 August to be enjoyed as a public holiday every year: Tarique Rahman

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman on Tuesday said the people of Bangladesh will enjoy the 5th August, a public holiday every year as ‘Mass Uprising Day’, celebrating what he called the end of fascist rule in Bangladesh.

“Exactly one year ago from today, on this day in 2024, fascist Hasina fled the country. The nation was freed from the grip of a monster. For the freedom-loving, democracy-loving people, this day is one of joys and victories. The interim government has declared this day as 'July Mass Uprising Day'. From now on, people will enjoy this day every year as a public holiday,” he said.

The BNP leader made the remarks in a video message posted on Facebook today, Tuesday, marking the first anniversary of the July mass uprising.