Dengue cases nears 100,000 in Bangladesh

Dengue positive cases in Bangladesh reached 99,994 this year as 2134 fresh cases were reported overnight and 10 patients died during the same period, reports BSS.

In 2019, the country saw 1,01,354 cases, the highest dengue positive patients in a single year since the mosquito-borne disease was identified in the country for the first time.

According to the experts, August and September are normally considered as peak months for dengue disease but the peak period has extended till November last year.