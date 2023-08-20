Dengue cases nears 100,000 in Bangladesh

Dengue positive cases in Bangladesh reached 99,994 this year as 2134 fresh cases were reported overnight and 10 patients died during the same period, reports BSS.
In 2019, the country saw 1,01,354 cases, the highest dengue positive patients in a single year since the mosquito-borne disease was identified in the country for the first time.
According to the experts, August and September are normally considered as peak months for dengue disease but the peak period has extended till November last year.
They predicted that the ongoing dengue outbreak may prolong till November as a large number of Aedes mosquitoes are grown this year while met office forecasts that rainy weather is likely to extend during the months of October and November.
The health experts including entomologists feared dengue cases and deaths will exceed all previous records this year as the number of cases and fatalities continue to rise, signaling an alarming trend.
They also warned the dengue situation may deteriorate this month and in the upcoming month, asking authorities concerned to launch a massive campaign against all types of mosquitoes.
"During the period, 785 dengue patients were hospitalised in Dhaka city while 1,349 were admitted to different hospitals outside Dhaka," a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.
"This year, 476 deaths, the highest in a year since dengue was detected in 2000, were reported from dengue disease while 281 died last year," the daily statement of the DGHS said.
"A total of 7,582 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals. Of them, 3,532 are in Dhaka while 4,050 are outside the capital city," it added.
According to the DGHS statement, among the total dengue positive cases, 37,640 are female and 62,354 are male while 272 deaths from dengue are female and 204 male.