Celebrating the champion of freedom

From the family’s young ‘Khoka’ to the dear ‘Mujib bhai’ of his political comrades, from the valiant ‘Bangabandhu’ of the student leaders to the towering hero of the masses -- this is Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the architect of independent Bangladesh. At the age of 51 he established an independent nation, and at 55, he met his tragic death in a brutal assassination. Today is his birthday.

One hundred years ago, on 17 March 1920, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was born to the Sheikh family in Tungipara, Gopalganj. Exactly 50 years ago, in March 1971, he gave the call for freedom. In response to his call, the people rose up in the liberation struggle and 3 million people laid down their lives for independence won in just nine months. He built up the people for this fight and over the years, he built himself up too. This leader spent 14 years of his life in prison.

Today the nation celebrates his birthday. Last year was his 100th birthday. From that day till now, the government has observed the centennial of his birth as Mujib Borsho. Due to the outbreak of Covid-19, the centennial could not be celebrated a planned last year.