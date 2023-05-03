650 Bangladeshis reach Port Sudan from Khartoum

People familiar with the matter said buses with 650 Bangladeshis set out for Port Sudan on Tuesday morning. It takes 12 hours to reach Port Sudan. Bangladesh embassy has arranged food, water, medicines and temporary residence at Port Sudan so that the expatriates don't face any problem physically there.

The Bangladeshis are scheduled to leave at any time today for Saudi city Jeddah in a Saudi ship.

Temporary arrangments of residence, food and water have been made at two Bangladesh schools in Jeddah.

Foreign ministry sources said when Bangladesh expats in Sudan will reach Jeddah, the process will start to bring them back to Dhaka in special flights of Bangladesh Biman.