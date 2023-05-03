650 Bangladeshis reach Port Sudan from Khartoum

Some 650 stranded Bangladeshis have reached Port Sudan port from the capital Khartoum.
Bangladesh acting ambassador in Sudan, Tarek Ahmed, confirmed this to Prothom Alo on Wednesday morning.
Thirteen buses with Bangladeshi citizens reached there on Wednesday morning.
People familiar with the matter said buses with 650 Bangladeshis set out for Port Sudan on Tuesday morning. It takes 12 hours to reach Port Sudan. Bangladesh embassy has arranged food, water, medicines and temporary residence at Port Sudan so that the expatriates don't face any problem physically there.
The Bangladeshis are scheduled to leave at any time today for Saudi city Jeddah in a Saudi ship.
Temporary arrangments of residence, food and water have been made at two Bangladesh schools in Jeddah.
Foreign ministry sources said when Bangladesh expats in Sudan will reach Jeddah, the process will start to bring them back to Dhaka in special flights of Bangladesh Biman.
Clashes between the Sudan army and the paramilitary have been going on since 15 April. The situation has turned alarming. So far over 400 people have been killed in the clashes. The victims include civilian people, UN employees and Egypt assistant defence adviser.
There are about 1500 Bangladeshis in Sudan. About 700 Bangladeshis have registered to return home.