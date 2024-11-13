Dr Yunus for 'zero carbon'-based lifestyle to save planet

Chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has suggested creating a new life-style based on 'zero waste and zero carbon' to protect the planet from climate catastrophes, presenting his longstanding dream of creating a new world of three zeroes.

"In order to survive, we need to create another culture. A counter-culture which is based on a different lifestyle. It is based on zero waste. It will limit consumption to essential needs, leaving no residual waste," he said while speaking at the opening session of the World Leaders Climate Action Summit in COP29, held in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan on Wednesday.

This lifestyle will also be based on zero carbon where there will be no fossil fuel but only renewable energy, Prof Yunus said, adding there will be an economy that will be based primarily on zero personal profit like the social business, according to a message.