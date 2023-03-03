Govt places two proposals to relocate Rohingyas to Bhashan Char

“Now, we want to shift 70,000 more people to the place, which is an expensive matter,” he said, adding that “We’ve asked the friendly countries who work with us to bear the cost of relocating these Rohingya people from Cox’s Bazar to Bhashan Char. The prime minister wants it seriously.”

Regarding the second proposal, Tofazzel said only one-third of land of the Bhashan Char was used (for infrastructure to house 100,000 Rohingya) and now the prime minister wants the infrastructures to be constructed in the remaining two-third land and more Rohingya to be taken there.

“So, Bangladesh has sought assistance (from foreign friends) to construct new infrastructure there,” he said.

In the meeting, the foreign countries and agencies were asked to put importance to the Rohingya issue in different international forums, he said.

Tofazzel Hossain Miah also said Rohingya people will get better life and livelihood in Bhashan Char as they get skill development training and opportunities for agricultural works, including raising chickens and ducks, and rearing cows and goats.

He mentioned that the Rohingyas taken to Bhashan Char are brought to meet their relatives in Cox’s Bazar after some days regularly.