CEC asks journos not to be worried over guidelines for covering election

Chief election commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal has urged people not to be worried over the guidelines it issued for the journalists on election day.

The CEC said the commission is ready to review the guideline and make necessary changes.

Habibul Awal said this at Nirbachan Bhanban on Thursday.

The EC issued a guideline for media workers in collecting election news which draws criticism.

According to the new guidelines, the journalists would not be allowed to use motorcycles on the election day, broadcast live news from inside the polling booth or go live on Facebook during national and local elections.