CEC asks journos not to be worried over guidelines for covering election

Chief election commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal has urged people not to be worried over the guidelines it issued for the journalists on election day.
The CEC said the commission is ready to review the guideline and make necessary changes.
Habibul Awal said this at Nirbachan Bhanban on Thursday.
The EC issued a guideline for media workers in collecting election news which draws criticism.
According to the new guidelines, the journalists would not be allowed to use motorcycles on the election day, broadcast live news from inside the polling booth or go live on Facebook during national and local elections.
As per the guidelines, a journalist with a valid permission card will have access to a polling station, but the person will have to inform the presiding officer concerned immediately after entering any polling station.
The journalists can glean information, take photographs, record videos inside the polling station, but can no way take pictures inside secret booths.
Journalists from more than two media houses can’t enter any polling booth simultaneously and can’t stay there for more than 10 minutes.
Many criticized the guidelines as harsh and feared these would hinder journalists doing their professional duties on the election day.
After criticism, the CEC on Thursday said, “Perhaps some misunderstandings have arisen over the guideline issued for journalists covering the election. We’ve learnt that from media. We are discussing the matter internally.”
He said the authorities will examine whether any further amendment is required in the guidelines.
“We want to tell you that no document is sacrosanct. If needed, any document can be changed any time after review,” the CEC added.
He urged journalists not to be worried over the guidelines.
The CEC said the EC wants to hold an election in a disciplined and fair manner.
“We would try to bring discipline in every aspect so as to ensure free and fair election is not hindered. We’ve issued the guideline keeping this in mind.”
He said the EC would discuss the matter among themselves after getting more opinion on the matter from journalists.
“We would inform you of the matter on time,” Kazi Habibul Awal added.