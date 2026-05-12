Border security is India's priority: Randhir Jaiswal

The newly elected Chief Minister of West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, has decided to hand over the necessary land to India’s Border Security Force (BSF) within 45 days for the construction of barbed-wire fencing along the Bangladesh- India border. Responding to a question on the matter, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that ensuring border security is their priority, and India views this decision from that perspective.

Jaiswal made the remarks today, Tuesday, during the Indian Ministry of External Affairs’ weekly briefing in New Delhi. However, he declined to comment on whether the West Bengal chief minister’s decision would affect Bangladesh–India bilateral relations.

The first cabinet meeting of West Bengal’s BJP government under Suvendu Adhikari was held yesterday, Monday. After the meeting, he announced that his government would hand over land to the BSF within 45 days for constructing barbed-wire fencing along the international border with Bangladesh.