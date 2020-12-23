Chamber justice upholds stay order on case proceedings against Prothom Alo editor

A chamber justice on Wednesday upheld the High Court order that stayed the trial proceedings against Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman regarding the death of Naimul Abrar, student of Dhaka's Residential Model School and College (DRMC).

Chamber justice Hasan Foez Siddique passed a ‘no order’ as the state pleaded against the stay order.

Following the “no order”, the HC’s stay order on the trial proceedings against Matiur Rahman will remain in force, said his lawyer Mustafizur Rahman Khan.

Lawyer Mustafizur Rahman Khan stood for Matiur Rahman at the court while assistant attorney general M Saiful Alam represented the state.

Earlier, on 13 December, a virtual High Court bench of justice Md Rezaul Huq and justice Md Atuar Rahman issued the 6-month stay order while giving the ruling in the hearing of the petition to dismiss the case. The state appealed against the order on 21 December.