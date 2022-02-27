Charges framed against cartoonist Kishore in DSA case

Dhaka Cyber Tribunal Judge Ash Shams Jaglul Hossain framed the charges and fixed 7 April for starting the trial.
Six other accused are 'Rastrachinta' activist Didarul Islam Bhuiyan, Shamiul Islam Khan alias Zulkarnain Saer Khan, former managing director of BLE securities Minhaj Mannan Emon, Netra News editor Tasneem Khalil, Ashik Imran and Wahidun Nabi.
Police on 14 June last year, submitted a supplementary charge sheet against seven people, including Kishore in the case.
Afchhar Ahmed, Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit (CTTC) sub-inspector and also the investigation officer of the case, submitted the charge sheet to the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's court.
However, Afchhar dropped the names of four others, including US-based journalist Shahed Alam, Germany-based blogger Asif Mohiuddin, and Philip Schuhmacher, due to lack of enough evidence against them in the case.
The name of writer Mushtaq Ahmed, the main accused in the case, was dropped from the charge following his demise. In February, police submitted a charge sheet against three of the accused, dropping the names of eight others.
The RAB filed the case against the 11 people with Ramna police station under the DSA on 6 May 2021.