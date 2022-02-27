Charges framed against cartoonist Kishore in DSA case

However, Afchhar dropped the names of four others, including US-based journalist Shahed Alam, Germany-based blogger Asif Mohiuddin, and Philip Schuhmacher, due to lack of enough evidence against them in the case.

The name of writer Mushtaq Ahmed, the main accused in the case, was dropped from the charge following his demise. In February, police submitted a charge sheet against three of the accused, dropping the names of eight others.

The RAB filed the case against the 11 people with Ramna police station under the DSA on 6 May 2021.