Charges framed against Prothom Alo editor, 8 others

He said first an unnatural death case had been filed with the Mohammadpur police station. Five days later another case was filed with the court. And the court issued directives to investigate the matter and submit a report, not taking into cognizance the case of unnatural death filed with the police station. This was in contradiction to Section 205 (D) of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The lower court should have taken up the case only after receiving the investigation report of the unnatural death case. But orders for investigation were issued in contradiction to the law.

Ahsanul Haque Samaji further said that the accusations brought about regarding the death of Naimul Abrar can be tried under the tort law. In no way can it be a criminal case. There was no list of witnesses which was a requirement. Matiur Rahman had been accused in the case even though he wasn't present at the spot on the day of the incident.

Others against whom the charges have been framed are Prothom Alo's head of events and activation Kabir Bakul, executive Shahporan Tushar, executive Subhashish Pramanik, Kishor Alo's senior associate editor Mohitul Alam, the decoration and generator supplier firm's Jasim Uddin, Mosharraf Hossain, Sujon and Kamrul Howladar.