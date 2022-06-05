Chattogram container depot fire: Army deployed

A team of Army has already reached the spot and started working there.

Lieutenant Colonel Monira Sultana, commander of engineering corps-1 at Chattogram cantonment, told the newspersons, “There is hydrogen peroxide at the container depot. The fire could not be brought under control as of now. Our chemical experts are working with the fire service to bring the fire under control.”

Chattogram divisional commissioner further said they are yet to know about how the fire broke out.