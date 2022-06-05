Chattogram container depot fire: Army deployed

A team of Army has already reached the spot and started working there.
Lieutenant Colonel Monira Sultana, commander of engineering corps-1 at Chattogram cantonment, told the newspersons, “There is hydrogen peroxide at the container depot. The fire could not be brought under control as of now. Our chemical experts are working with the fire service to bring the fire under control.”
Chattogram divisional commissioner further said they are yet to know about how the fire broke out.
He also said a nine-member committee will be constituted to investigate into the incident. It will be asked to submit its report within four to five days.
Ashraf Uddin said district administration will give Tk 50,000 to the families of each deceased in the explosion and fire while the injured each will be given Tk 20,000.
The Chattogram divisional commissioner also said a help desk has been opened at Chittagong Medical College Hospital.
An explosion occurred following a fire at around 10:45pm on Saturday. The fire is still raging on while sounds of explosions are being heard from the spot every now and then.
So far death of 32 people, including two fire service men, has been confirmed in the incident.