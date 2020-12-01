‘Child labour must end in dried fish industry’

Speakers at a roundtable on Monday called upon the government to categorise child labour in the dried fish industry as a hazardous sector and to place priority on bringing an end to it.

The virtual roundtable on ‘Seeking ways to end child labour in the dried fish processing industry’ was organised by the Bangladesh Centre for Communication Programs (BCCP) and Prothom Alo, with support from Winrock International’s CLIMB project.

Around 20 per cent of the workers in the hazardous dried fish industry of the country, are children.

The speakers said this sector was extremely harmful for children as it involved carrying heavy loads, using sharp utensils and handling chemicals, among other dangerous tasks.