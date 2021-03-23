China Communist Party praises AL for contributions to Bangladesh’s progress

Appreciating the outstanding achievements Bangladesh made over the past five decades, Communist Party of China (CPC) has said they “salute” the Awami League for its important contributions to the independence, development and progress of Bangladesh.

“Both the CPC and the Awami League shoulder the lofty responsibility of realising the dream of national development and creating a better life for all,” the CPC said in a congratulatory message to AL.

Under the leadership of the Awami League, Bangladesh now reaches a crucial stage of national development and is marching toward the realisation of the “Sonar Bangla” dream, the message reads.

The CPC said it stands ready to work with the Awami League to implement the important consensus reached between leaders of two parties and two countries as they make concerted efforts to build a new type of party-to-party relations that seeks to expand a common ground while reserving differences and enhances mutual respect and mutual learning.