China offers not only ‘basket of money’ but also ‘affordable’ proposals: Momen

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has said China has come forward with a “basket of money” along with “aggressive and affordable” proposals amid Bangladesh’s growing infrastructure need when help from many countries is “declining”.

However, Indian external affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar laid emphasis on making an “informed decision” and cited the problems that they have seen in some countries in the region.

The foreign ministers of Bangladesh and India came up with their views during a panel discussion titled ‘A Sea Change: Regional Order and Security in the Indo-Pacific’ on the second day (Saturday) of the Munich Security Conference 2022.